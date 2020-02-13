Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,094,959.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 124,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.