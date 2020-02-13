Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.09. 15,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,552. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $169.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.