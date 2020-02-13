Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,992 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

