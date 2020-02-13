Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. Neogen’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $12,876,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

