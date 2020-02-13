Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 160 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.73. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,986. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

