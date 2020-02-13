Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,786 shares of company stock worth $765,488 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

NCLH traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 127,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

