Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

ONB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

