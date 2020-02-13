THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 7,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

