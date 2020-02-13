The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $56,690,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 329,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

