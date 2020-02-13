The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.84

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 4151260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

