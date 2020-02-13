The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 195,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,263. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

