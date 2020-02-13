The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE:GDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 195,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,263. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.