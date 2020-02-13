The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.52-0.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.58 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.57-2.67 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 2,263,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.