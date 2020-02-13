The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Western Union updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of WU traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

