The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 347435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

