The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The Western Union also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,446,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,065. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.