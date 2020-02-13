Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 784,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after buying an additional 394,181 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 447,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 240,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.