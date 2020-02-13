Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 390,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

