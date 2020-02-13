Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,633 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

