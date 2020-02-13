Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mattel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,962,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.65. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

