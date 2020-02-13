Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.81. 277,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.49 and a 1 year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

