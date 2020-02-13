ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Barclays

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €9.50 ($11.05) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.40 ($14.42).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €11.37 ($13.22) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.92. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

