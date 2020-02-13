Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.98 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and Huobi. Tierion has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

