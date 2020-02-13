Timothy Goyder Purchases 550,494 Shares of Devex Resources Ltd (ASX:DEV) Stock

Devex Resources Ltd (ASX:DEV) insider Timothy Goyder bought 550,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$34,130.63 ($24,206.12).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Timothy Goyder bought 150,000 shares of Devex Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$7,650.00 ($5,425.53).

Devex Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.26.

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for uranium, copper, lithium, diamond, gold, and other base metals. It holds 100% interests in West Arnhem-Nabarlek project that covers an area of approximately 5,963 square kilometers tenement packages located in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province, Northern Territory; the Junee Project, which covers an area of approximately 281.3 square kilometers situated in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales; and Bogong project that covers an area of approximately 53 square kilometers situated in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

