Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0104 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.