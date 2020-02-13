Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market cap of $51.14 million and a PE ratio of -145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69.

About Titanium (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged in researching and developing a separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings. The Company has developed Creating Value from Waste (CVW) technologies that recover valuable heavy minerals, bitumen, solvent and water from oil sands waste tailings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.