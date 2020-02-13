Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock remained flat at $$3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,657. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

