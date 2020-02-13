Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $147.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

