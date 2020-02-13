Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 431,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,187. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

