Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 299,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,415. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

