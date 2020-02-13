Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,590. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

