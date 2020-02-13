Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $156.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,680. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.79.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

