Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIPX. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 667.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIPX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

