Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 43,628 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,628 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 61,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,313. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

