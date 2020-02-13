Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,924 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. 2,665,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.