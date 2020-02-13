Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 9,693 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $82.87. 1,397,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

