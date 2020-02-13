Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.48. Total Energy Services shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 20,430 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.70 million and a PE ratio of 24.33.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
