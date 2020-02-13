Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.48. Total Energy Services shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 20,430 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.70 million and a PE ratio of 24.33.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$426,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at C$426,152.97. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,527,520. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 255,230 shares of company stock worth $1,469,941.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

