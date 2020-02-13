Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 61.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

TSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 950,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,851. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.