Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 780,224 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 9,149,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

