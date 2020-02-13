Tradition Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 23,301,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.