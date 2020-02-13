TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

TransAlta stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TransAlta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,012,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after buying an additional 211,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

