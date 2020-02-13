Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.
Shares of TWE stock traded down A$0.68 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$11.18 ($7.93). The stock had a trading volume of 13,148,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$15.55 and its 200-day moving average is A$17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of A$11.65 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of A$19.47 ($13.81).
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
