Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TWE stock traded down A$0.68 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$11.18 ($7.93). The stock had a trading volume of 13,148,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$15.55 and its 200-day moving average is A$17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of A$11.65 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of A$19.47 ($13.81).

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

