TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 420,782 shares during the period.

TPH opened at $17.33 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

