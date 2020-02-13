Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.51 million.Trimble also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 1,135,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.
TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
