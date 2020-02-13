Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.51 million.Trimble also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 1,135,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $744,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.