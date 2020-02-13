Trimble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. Trimble has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

