TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 1,435,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $2,766,554.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,201.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,863 shares of company stock worth $8,574,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

