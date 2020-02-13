TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 45 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 62,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.73. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

