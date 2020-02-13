TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $600.35. The stock had a trading volume of 753,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,040. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

