TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.34. 384,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $140.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

In related news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

