TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $551,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 707.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter.

RYH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.48. 19,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,643. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $230.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.75.

