TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Metlife by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 395,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

